Ryo Currency (RYO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,648.00

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $7,648.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0576 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,975.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,573.61 or 0.07448845 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.74 or 0.00387164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.68 or 0.01335441 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00120718 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.20 or 0.00554872 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $246.98 or 0.00514804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.93 or 0.00341693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006315 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,594,226 coins and its circulating supply is 32,476,914 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

