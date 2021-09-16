SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.56

SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €12.56 ($14.78) and traded as low as €11.55 ($13.59). SAF-Holland shares last traded at €11.55 ($13.59), with a volume of 52,573 shares traded.

SFQ has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on SAF-Holland in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($24.59) price target on SAF-Holland in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on SAF-Holland in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAF-Holland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €17.18 ($20.21).

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.09. The company has a market cap of $527.48 million and a PE ratio of 15.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.56.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

