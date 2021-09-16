SAFE2 (SAFE2) Market Cap Hits $12.45 Million

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded 42.4% lower against the dollar. One SAFE2 coin can now be purchased for about $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on exchanges. SAFE2 has a market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00074165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00121169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.90 or 0.00175849 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,531.42 or 0.07401444 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,643.44 or 0.99854970 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.48 or 0.00854021 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SAFE2

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure

Buying and Selling SAFE2

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

