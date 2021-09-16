SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Tops $0.0000

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $584,021.17 and approximately $125,458.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,544.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $637.31 or 0.01340436 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $258.87 or 0.00544479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.58 or 0.00329322 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00043351 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001220 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

