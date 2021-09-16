SafeCoin Trading Up 8.3% This Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $8.78 million and approximately $10,156.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,123.90 or 1.00060423 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00069782 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.72 or 0.00903878 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008701 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.51 or 0.00439769 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.20 or 0.00293596 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002045 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00072576 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

