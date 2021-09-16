Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) is CM Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 575,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Scientifics accounts for 3.2% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CM Management LLC owned 2.74% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.40. 873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,992. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The asset manager reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

