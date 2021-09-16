SafeInsure (SINS) Hits Market Cap of $172,228.67

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $172,228.67 and $404.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,455,905 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

