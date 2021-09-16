SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.05 Million

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeMoon coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $990.84 million and approximately $6.05 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00075037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00121378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.01 or 0.00175586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.54 or 0.07405903 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,950.31 or 1.00214784 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.74 or 0.00856354 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.