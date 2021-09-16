Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Short Interest Update

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 143.2% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in Saga Communications by 12.2% in the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 168,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,318 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Saga Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Saga Communications from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

SGA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.07. 3,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,451. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. Saga Communications has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $28.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

