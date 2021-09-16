Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $230.92.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAIA. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Saia alerts:

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Saia by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 27,735 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Saia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,904,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Saia by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,563,000 after purchasing an additional 71,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,754,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SAIA traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $246.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,551. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $117.07 and a fifty-two week high of $259.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Saia will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.