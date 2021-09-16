SakeToken (SAKE) Price Reaches $0.0389

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. SakeToken has a total market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $10,926.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SakeToken has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. One SakeToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0389 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00062417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00140970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00013922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.36 or 0.00800898 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00046580 BTC.

SAKE is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 135,496,766 coins and its circulating supply is 101,074,826 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

