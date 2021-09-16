Sakura Bloom (SKB) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $134,000.00

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. Sakura Bloom has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $134,000.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sakura Bloom alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $349.40 or 0.00730420 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Profile

SKB is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en . The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sakura Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sakura Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.