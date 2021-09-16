Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Trading Down 1%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) traded down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $1.02. 560,938 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,981,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRX. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,948,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,314,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 30,613.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 489,204 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 548,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 423,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. 22.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX)
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
