salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $5,099,000.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $5,071,800.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.85, for a total value of $5,237,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.43, for a total value of $5,308,600.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.34, for a total value of $5,306,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $5,387,200.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.86, for a total value of $5,317,200.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total value of $5,348,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total value of $5,120,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total transaction of $5,058,800.00.

NYSE:CRM traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $260.36. 5,055,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,393,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.56, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $275.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.51.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,112,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $760,368,000 after acquiring an additional 155,790 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.33.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

