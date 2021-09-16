salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the forty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $298.33.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $5,387,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total transaction of $1,043,395.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,729,832.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 760,656 shares of company stock worth $190,459,797 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $256.16 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $275.22. The firm has a market cap of $250.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

