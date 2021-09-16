salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 20,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 4,476 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $255.62. 63,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,400,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.34.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $126,338.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,048,705.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 760,656 shares of company stock worth $190,459,797. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.33.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

