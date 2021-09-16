SALT Price Hits $0.32 on Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $25.83 million and approximately $25,113.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00063576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.62 or 0.00142886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.06 or 0.00814342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00047194 BTC.

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

