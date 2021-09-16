Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Shares Gap Down to $6.62

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.62, but opened at $6.42. Sandstorm Gold shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 6,147 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAND. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 328.6% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

