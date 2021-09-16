Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.90

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 17328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SGMO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 255,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 77,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

