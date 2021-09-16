Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.65.

SC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE SC remained flat at $$41.42 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 45.46 and a quick ratio of 45.46. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.85.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

