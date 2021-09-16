Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.65.

Several research firms have weighed in on SC. Credit Suisse Group cut Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NYSE SC remained flat at $$41.42 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,004. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 45.46, a current ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

