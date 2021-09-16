Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF)’s share price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23.

About Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF)

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

