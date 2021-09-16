SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Short Interest Down 53.7% in August

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,034,600 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the August 15th total of 2,235,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
OTCMKTS:SNWV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 122,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,368. SANUWAVE Health has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $54.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.
About SANUWAVE Health
