SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Short Interest Down 53.7% in August

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,034,600 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the August 15th total of 2,235,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SNWV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 122,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,368. SANUWAVE Health has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $54.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc is a shockwave technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, helping to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration.

