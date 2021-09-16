ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $808.95 Million

Brokerages expect ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to announce sales of $808.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ScanSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $815.70 million and the lowest is $802.20 million. ScanSource reported sales of $782.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.39. ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $852.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SCSC has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research raised ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 28th.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.50 million, a PE ratio of 85.15 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.02. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $38.49.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $273,317.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 19,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $718,267.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $1,375,261. 4.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in ScanSource by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ScanSource by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ScanSource by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ScanSource by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ScanSource by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

