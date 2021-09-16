Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.54

Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €7.54 ($8.87) and traded as low as €6.98 ($8.21). Schaeffler shares last traded at €6.98 ($8.21), with a volume of 875,957 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.30 ($9.76) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.98 ($9.39).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.54.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.