Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.23

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.23 and last traded at $37.15, with a volume of 165189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

