Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,603.57 ($47.08).

Several equities research analysts have commented on SDR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,810 ($49.78) to GBX 3,890 ($50.82) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) target price on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of SDR stock opened at GBX 3,868 ($50.54) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,697.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,595.67. Schroders has a 12-month low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,879 ($50.68). The company has a market cap of £10.93 billion and a PE ratio of 19.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

In other news, insider Richard Keers purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,810 ($49.78) per share, for a total transaction of £304.80 ($398.22).

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

