Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Insider Karen Akinsanya Sells 1,394 Shares

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,394 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $85,215.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,215.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Schrödinger stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,308. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.53 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.72. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 34.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at $1,845,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 67.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 11.1% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 392,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,906,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

