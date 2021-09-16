Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Bought by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $12,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 51,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,490. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.63. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $33.42.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.