Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,228 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 14.8% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $42,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,161.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 459.2% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.48. 523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,739. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.09.

