Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,311 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 28,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $419,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $431,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 297,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 28,723 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,100. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $56.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82.

