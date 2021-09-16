Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,907,000 after buying an additional 464,618 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,228,000 after purchasing an additional 253,118 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,663,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $23,657,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 890.8% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 162,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,786,000 after purchasing an additional 146,512 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $155.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.09. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $158.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

