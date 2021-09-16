Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Apriem Advisors’ Largest Position

Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,067 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 11.0% of Apriem Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Apriem Advisors owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $74,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 119,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 168,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.05. 7,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,689. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $110.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

