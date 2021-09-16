Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,770 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $36,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.01. The stock had a trading volume of 21,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,689. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.46. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

