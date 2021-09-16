Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Lowered by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,614 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $53,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $108.05. 6,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,689. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $110.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.