Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the August 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSAA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter worth $97,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter valued at $177,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.74. 5,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,774. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.20.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

