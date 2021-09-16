Scotiabank Boosts AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to C$9.00

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AGFMF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Desjardins lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded AGF Management from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

OTCMKTS AGFMF remained flat at $$5.89 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. AGF Management has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $6.95.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

