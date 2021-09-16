Scotiabank Boosts WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target to C$3.60

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.40 to C$3.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS WLDBF traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 321,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,777. WildBrain has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

