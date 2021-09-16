Scotiabank Cuts Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Price Target to C$50.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lowered Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

LIFZF traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,071. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average of $35.02. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $42.40.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. engages in mining for iron ore. It owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada which operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from the company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

