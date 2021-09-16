ScPrime Hits Market Capitalization of $2.34 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $2.34 million and $4,016.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for about $0.0619 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00073580 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00062072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00121110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00175515 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 44,518,364 coins and its circulating supply is 37,834,753 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

