Scry.info 24-Hour Volume Tops $7,652.00 (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. Scry.info has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $7,652.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00061941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00141615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.52 or 0.00803275 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00046307 BTC.

About Scry.info

DDD is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

