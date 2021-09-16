Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.75.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Seagen stock opened at $152.09 on Thursday. Seagen has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.44.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. Research analysts expect that Seagen will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $120,085.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $111,362.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,534 shares of company stock valued at $19,967,680 in the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Seagen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter worth about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 56.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 77.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

