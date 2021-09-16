Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,901,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 106,775 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 2.69% of Seagen worth $773,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Seagen during the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 77.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 65.2% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $82,375.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 14,294 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $2,416,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,534 shares of company stock worth $19,967,680. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.15. The stock had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,915. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.44. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

