Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 514,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.28% of Seagen worth $81,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 14,294 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,534 shares of company stock worth $19,967,680 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

Shares of SGEN traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.03. The stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,915. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.44. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

