Secret 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.55 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Secret coin can now be bought for approximately $2.06 or 0.00004315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $143.53 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.89 or 0.00433671 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002189 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007019 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $482.01 or 0.01009980 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000069 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

