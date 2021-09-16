Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,260.80

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,260.80 ($16.47) and traded as high as GBX 1,280 ($16.72). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 1,260 ($16.46), with a volume of 989 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STB shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,845 ($24.11) to GBX 1,848 ($24.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,260.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,172.01. The company has a market cap of £234.84 million and a P/E ratio of 6.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Secure Trust Bank’s payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

About Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

