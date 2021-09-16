SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.130-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $535 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.20 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.050 EPS.

Shares of SCWX opened at $21.84 on Thursday. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCWX shares. Barclays upped their price target on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $17.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SecureWorks stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 209.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

