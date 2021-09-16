SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $132 million-$134 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.13 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.060 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $21.84 on Thursday. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. SecureWorks’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

SCWX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $17.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SecureWorks stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

