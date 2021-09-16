SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Up 4.8%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) shares shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.89 and last traded at $22.89. 1,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 110,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCWX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $17.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.82 and a beta of 1.13.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SecureWorks by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

