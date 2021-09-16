Securian Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned about 0.12% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $47.83 on Thursday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $52.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHCT shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

